No. 19 Clemson fights back to best NC State in overtime

CLEMSON, S.C. (WNCN) – No. 19 Clemson fought back to tie Tuesday’s game against North Carolina State with 36 seconds left before going on to win in overtime, 74-70.

Nick Honor’s 3-pointer tied the game at 62 apiece late in the second half. He hit another triple in overtime that pushed Clemson’s lead to 72-68 with 50 seconds left, leading the Wolfpack to call a timeout.

Devon Daniels hit two free throws, but the Wolfpack didn’t get any closer than two points down the stretch.

The win marked a fourth win in a row for Clemson, which has only dropped one game this season. The loss is N.C. State’s first in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

N.C. State led by two, 34-32, after a Clyde Trapp layup with 2:47 left in the first half. D.J. Funderburk notched five points on his own in the final 47 ticks — including a last-second dunk — to give the visiting Wolfpack a 39-32 lead at the break.

N.C. State never pushed its advantage into double digits but did well to keep Clemson at arm’s reach throughout most of the second half. Back-to-back baskets by PJ Hall saw the hosts pull within one, 47-46 with 11:35 to play, but Funderburk answered back with another dunk.

He led the Wolfpack with 20 points. Daniels had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Honor led the Tigers with 21. Trapp added 11.

The Tigers struggled from 3-point range as they shot 9-of-30, but Honor’s two makes at crucial points proved to be a difference-maker.

The Wolfpack will host Miami on Saturday at noon. Clemson will travel to UNC Saturday at 7 p.m.

