No. 4 Duke welcomes Colorado State for home opener

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 05: Vernon Carey Jr. #1 of the Duke Blue Devils celebrates after he drew the foul in the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks during the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Getting a win over No. 3 Kansas wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win.

The No. 4 Duke Blue Devils will welcome Colorado State for their home opener Friday night.

Duke will likely be higher than 4th in the rankings when the lights come on at Cameron Indoor Stadium following their huge Champions Classic win over the aforementioned Jayhawks.

Under Mike Krzyzewski, Duke is 38-1 in home-opening games. Their lone loss came in overtime to Vanderbilt in 1981 — Coach K’s second season.

Duke and Colorado State has met twice before Friday, with the Blue Devils being the winners in both games. They last hosted the Rams on Dec. 7, 2011 — an 87-64 Blue Devil victory behind 17 points from Austin Rivers.

The only other meeting in the series came in the 2003 NCAA First Round, a 67-57 Duke victory at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, where Dahntay Jones scored a team-high 23 points.

Sophomore guard Tre Jones led Duke in Tuesday’s win over No. 3 Kansas, scoring a team-high 15 points and dishing out seven assists. He scored or assisted on 52 percent of the Blue Devils’ field goals.

It’s usually a good thing when Jones scores in double figures. In fact, Duke is 18-1 when Jones does so.

Nine Blue Devils saw action in Tuesday’s win, with eight different players scoring, including four in double figures.

Duke and Colorado State will tip-off at 7 p.m.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now