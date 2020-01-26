No. 6 Louisville rolls Clemson 80-62 for 6th straight win

Breaking News
by: GARY B. GRAVES AP Sports Writer

Louisville guard David Johnson (13) attempts to dunk over Clemson forward Aamir Simms (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Darius Perry set career highs with 19 points and five 3-pointers, and No. 6 Louisville rolled over Clemson 80-62 for its sixth consecutive victory.

The Cardinals pulled away with a 20-0 first-half run and shot 66% before halftime. Louisville hit 10 of 21 from long range for the game, including Perry’s two 3s before the big spurt ended in a 31-9 lead.

That advantage held easily even as Louisville shot 28% in the second half.

Clyde Trapp had 11 points for the Tigers, who shot just 34.4% and were outrebounded 41-29.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

