No public tickets for 2021 men’s and women’s ACC basketball tournaments

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The ACC announced Thursday there will be no public tickets for the 2021 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
Only family and guests of team personnel will be allowed admission.
Both tournaments will be held at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro.
The women’s tournament is scheduled for March 3-7.
The men’s tournament will be played March 9-13.
The ACC said current regulations in North Carolina due to the COVID-19 pandemic led to the decision.
Should local and state guidelines change, the league would take those under consideration.