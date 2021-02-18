No public tickets for 2021 men’s and women’s ACC basketball tournaments

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 12: A general view of empty seats following the cancelation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. The cancelation is due to concerns over the possible spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The ACC announced Thursday there will be no public tickets for the 2021 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

Only family and guests of team personnel will be allowed admission.

Both tournaments will be held at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro.

The women’s tournament is scheduled for March 3-7.

The men’s tournament will be played March 9-13.

The ACC said current regulations in North Carolina due to the COVID-19 pandemic led to the decision.

Should local and state guidelines change, the league would take those under consideration.