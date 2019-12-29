Osborne, Koprivica lead Florida State past North Alabama 88-71
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Malik Osborne scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half as No. 17 Florida State cruised to an 88-71 win over North Alabama.
Balsa Koprivica scored 13 points while Trent Forrest had 10 points and six assists for Florida State (11-2), which has won seven of its games by 10 or more points.
- ‘Catch him,’ neighbor says after woman escapes masked gunman in Garner home invasion
- Hughes scores 19 as Syracuse tops Niagara 71-57
- No. 19 Kentucky outlasts rival No. 3 Louisville 78-70 in OT
- Osborne, Koprivica lead Florida State past North Alabama 88-71
- 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside NC mall