Osborne, Koprivica lead Florida State past North Alabama 88-71

Chase for the Championship

by: BOB FERRANTE Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Florida State center Balsa Koprivica (5) tries to pass off the ball under the basket in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Alabama in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

Previous Chase for the Championship Shows

More Chase for the Championship Shows

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Malik Osborne scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half as No. 17 Florida State cruised to an 88-71 win over North Alabama.

Balsa Koprivica scored 13 points while Trent Forrest had 10 points and six assists for Florida State (11-2), which has won seven of its games by 10 or more points.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More NC State
More Duke
More UNC
More Carolina Hurricanes
More Carolina Panthers

Trending Stories

Don't Miss