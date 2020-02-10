CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Rex Pflueger had 18 points, and John Mooney had 16 points and 11 rebounds as Notre Dame won its fourth straight with a 61-57 victory over Clemson on Sunday night.
The Fighting Irish rallied from seven points down in the second half to send Clemson to its third straight defeat.
With the game tied at 50, T.J. Gibbs put Notre Dame ahead for good with floater in the lane with 3:44 to go.
Pflueger increased the lead with a 3-pointer with 1:07 to play.
Alex Hemenway and Tevin Mack led Clemson with 16 points each.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Pflueger’s 18 lead Notre Dame to 61-57 win at Clemson
- NC native was one of US soldiers killed in Afghan ‘insider attack,’ officials say
- Family remembers dad of 2 killed in Sampson County fire
- ‘I’m going to the beach!’ — NC man wins big lottery prize, again
- NC man suffers life-threatening injuries after tree falls on him
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now