Raleigh’s Moses Wright fuels Georgia Tech’s resurgence

Georgia Tech forward Moses Wright (5) hangs from the basket after dunking against Duke during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (WNCN) – You don’t always get to script the end of your athletics story.

If we could, there would be more tears of joy than tears of sorrow.

More congratulatory hugs than quiet embraces meant to comfort.

The hard truth is a majority of players end their season and careers with a loss.

But for former Enloe High School star Moses Wright, leading Georgia Tech to an overtime win against Duke in his final home game is about as good as one could get.

“It was just phenomenal just getting the win for all the people that have been here for four years, me Jose (Alvarado), Malachi (Rice),” said the senior forward. “It’s great for the program to take down one of them big blue schools especially Duke since we’ve never been able to is a great feeling.”

On senior night, Wright had a career game against the Blue Devils.

He dropped 29 points and grabbed 14 boards – two of which came in the crucial final 35 seconds of the game.

It was his fourth straight double-double and his 7th of the season.

Wright’s monster game helped the Yellow Jackets snap a 14-game losing streak against Duke.

“I had a lot of Duke fans talking to me after the Syracuse win, they’re all tagging me and just saying stuff,” said Wright. “I love Coach K you know, they’re a great program and everything I’m just glad we came out on top. You couldn’t ask for more, overtime, on senior night is all you can ask for this is the ACC.”

Wright has been a key part of the Yellow Jackets resurgence.

One of the cogs that helped Tech win 14 of their last 15 ACC home games.

Georgia Tech is riding a five-game ACC win streak for the first time since 1996.

Their 14-8 overall record with wins over Kentucky, North Carolina, and now Duke make them shoe-ins for the NCAA tournament.

Wright’s play during this run has his coach talking about him for player of the year.

“Moses right is as good as any player in the country right now I mean there is no denying that.” said Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner.

Georgia Tech wraps up the regular season on Friday night at Wake Forest. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.