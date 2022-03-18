RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re a Duke or UNC fan then CBS 17 is your home for their next NCAA Tournament games.

The second-seeded Duke men’s team will take the court Friday night against 15-seed Cal State Fullerton in Greenville, South Carolina. The game, which has a 7 p.m. tip-off, will be broadcast right here on CBS 17. This will be Duke’s first game of the tourney.

The Blue Devils will be hoping to avoid a similar fate to fellow No. 2 seed Kentucky who lost in a stunning overtime upset to No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s, 85-79, on Thursday night.

UNC’s next game of the tournament has been moved to CBS 17 and gets started at 12:10 p.m. on Saturday. The No. 8 seed Tar Heels will face off against No. 1 seed Baylor in Fort Worth, Texas.

UNC is coming off a huge win over No. 9 Marquette. The Tar Heels beat the Golden Eagles 95-63 on Thursday afternoon behind double-doubles from Brady Manek and Armando Bacot.

Baylor is coming off a big win after crushing No. 16 Norfolk State 85-49 on Thursday.