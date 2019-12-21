UNC beats UCLA 74-64 to end 4-game losing streak

UNC’s Leaky Black (1) drives around UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Armando Bacot had 15 and 12 rebounds, Anthony Harris added 14 points and North Carolina ended a rare four-game losing streak by beating UCLA 74-64.

The Tar Heels led by 13 at halftime, went more than five minutes without a field goal to start the second half and pulled away late to end their first four-game losing streak nine years.

The Bruins overcame a turnover-filled first half with a big run to pull within one early in the second half, but never made it all the way back from the early hole.

