UNC slips past Duke with 91-87 win

FILE – In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, North Carolina head coach Roy Williams directs his team in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Maui Invitational in Asheville, N.C. Williams’ Tar Heels visit rival Duke on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, with it marking the first meeting with both teams unranked since 1960. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek, File)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Freshman Caleb Love scored a season-high 25 points to help North Carolina beat Duke 91-87 in a rare meeting with both rivals unranked.

The Blue Devils and Tar Heels are usually among the nation’s elite as they charge into February. But their game Saturday marked the first with both teams unranked in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll since February 1960.

Saturday’s game had UNC jumping out to an early lead and the Tar Heels mostly remained ahead of Duke throughout the game. By halftime, UNC was only up 41-39. But, Duke did not lead in the second half.

Junior Leaky Black hit two clinching free throws with 7.2 seconds left to make it a two-possession game for the Tar Heels, who ended a three-game losing streak against the Blue Devils despite blowing nearly all of a 12-point second-half lead.

Freshman Jeremy Roach scored 16 points for Duke.

With no fans allowed in Cameron Indoor Stadium, any edge Duke typically had by virtue of their very boisterous students was wiped out.

Coming into the Duke game, UNC was ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40 percent. The Tar Heels have averaged 15.2 offensive boards per game.