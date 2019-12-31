Roy Williams gets win No. 879 to tie Dean Smith as UNC edges Yale 70-67

Yale guard Eric Monroe guards UNC guard Jeremiah Francis (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Brandon Robinson scored a career-high 20 points and Roy Williams tied his mentor on the all-time wins list as North Carolina beat Yale 70-67.

Justin Pierce added 14 points for the Tar Heels in their final nonconference game of the regular season on Monday night.

Williams picked up his 879th career victory as a head coach, tying Dean Smith for the fourth-most in Division I men’s basketball history.

Williams worked as an assistant for Smith at North Carolina for 10 seasons from 1978-88.

Azar Swain’s 30-foot 3-point attempt misfired at the buzzer for Yale (10-4).

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now