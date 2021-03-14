UNC earns No. 8 seed in South region in NCAA Tournament

FILE – In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, North Carolina head coach Roy Williams directs his team in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Maui Invitational in Asheville, N.C. Williams’ Tar Heels visit rival Duke on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, with it marking the first meeting with both teams unranked since 1960. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – North Carolina (18-10) was selected as a No. 8 seed in the South region in the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

The Tar Heels will face Wisconsin (17-12) in the first round on Friday.

Baylor is the No. 1 seed in the South and could face UNC or Wisconsin in the second round.

ACC foe Virginia Tech is the No. 10 seed in the South. The Hokies face No. 7 Florida.

Virginia is a No. 4 seed in the West region where undefeated Gonzaga is the No. 1 seed.

Appalachian State also earned their first tournament berth since 2000. ASU has a play-in game against Norfolk State. The winner of that will face top tournament seed Gonzaga

Elsewhere in North Carolina, UNC Greensboro is the No. 13 seed in the East. They will face No. 4 seed Florida State, which made it to the ACC Tournament final game before losing to Georgia Tech.

After a year without March Madness, the bracket is back. The pandemic forced the cancelation of the tournament by the NCAA last year.

This year, the entire field is heading to Indianapolis, which hosting the whole tournament this year. Starting with the First Four on Thursday, every game will be played in Indiana. The first round will be played Friday and Saturday.

Games will be played on two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium, as well as Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

Only one game at a time will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium. Teams will practice at the Indiana Convention Center with multiple courts set up inside the venue.

All teams will be housed on dedicated hotel floors, with physically distanced meeting and dining rooms, as well as secure transportation to and from competition venues.

First Four — 4 p.m. start on Thursday, March 18

First round — 12 p.m. start on Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20

Second round — 12 p.m. start on Sunday, March 21, and Monday, March 22

Sweet 16 — 2 p.m. start on Saturday, March 27, and 1 p.m. start on Sunday, March 28

Elite Eight — 7 p.m. start on Monday, March 29, and 6 p.m. start on Tuesday, March 30

Final Four — 5 p.m. start on Saturday, April 3

NCAA championship game — 9 p.m. Monday, April 5

Alabama, St. Bonaventure and Colgate locked up automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament by winning conference championships a few hours before the field of 68 was revealed.

Selection Sunday featured five conference tournament title games as an undercard to the main event starting around 6 p.m. EDT on CBS 17: the unveiling of the NCAA bracket.

There were no potential “bid stealers” in the early games.

No. 6 Alabama won the Southeastern Conference by beating LSU, but the Tigers are in good shape to earn an at-large bid. The Crimson Tide made their case for a No. 1 seed with an 80-79 victory.

St. Bonaventure beat VCU to win the Atlantic 10’s automatic bid as the top seed in the conference. The Rams went into the game expected to be on the right side of the bubble no matter the result, but they’ll have to wait a few hours to make it official.

Colgate earned the Patriot League’s automatic bid by beating Loyola Maryland.

Still to be played was the Big Ten Conference championship game between No. 3 Illinois and No. 9 Ohio State and the American Athletic Conference championship between No. 7 Houston and Cincinnati, which needs to win to get in the NCAA field. The Bearcats could put the tournament hopes of bubbles team such as Syracuse, Utah State and Mississippi in jeopardy.

There are 38 at-large selections available and the NCAA’s deadline for teams to inform the selection committee that they would not be able to compete in the tournament passed Saturday night with no schools dropping out.