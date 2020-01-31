UNC’s Cole Anthony getting closer to a return, Roy Williams says

North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) brings the ball upcourt against UNC Wilmington ‘s Kai Toews (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Wilmington, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC freshman guard Cole Anthony is inching closer to a return to the hardwood.

Head coach Roy Williams told reporters on Friday that Anthony has been cleared to participate in 5-on-5 drills and his playing status depends on how he feels ahead of the Tar Heels matchup against Boston College on Saturday.

“Yesterday we allowed him to go 5 on 5. If he feels alright tomorrow he will probably play. If he comes in today and says he’s sore, he’s not going to play,” Williams said.

Anthony, who has not played since a Dec. 8 loss to Virginia is averaging 19 points and a hair over 6 rebounds per game this season.

Anthony was a prime candidate for National Player of the Year, given his performance across the nine games he’s played this season, but knee surgery derailed that thought.

However, getting Anthony back will be a boon for a Tar Heels squad starving for perimeter scoring. It also helps that Anthony plays the most important position — point guard — for a Roy Williams coached team so stability there will be key if Carolina wants to continue playing deep into March.

The Tar Heels sit at an even 10-10 on the season.