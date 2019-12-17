UNC’s Cole Anthony out 4-6 weeks with knee injury
CHAPEL HILL – University of North Carolina freshman point guard Cole Anthony is expected to miss the next four to six weeks after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure to treat a partially torn meniscus in his right knee on Monday.
Anthony averaged 19.1 points in Carolina’s first nine games, including an ACC record 34 in his college debut against Notre Dame in the season opener. Anthony did not play in Sunday’s game against Wofford.
The Tar Heels (6-4) play at Gonzaga on Wednesday and face UCLA in Las Vegas in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday.
“Obviously not having a player of Cole’s caliber will be a tremendous challenge to our young team, but we have to play,” says UNC head coach Roy Williams. “No one player is going to replace the production Cole Anthony gives us, so it’s up to everyone who puts on a North Carolina jersey to raise his game and help our team play better.”
