Virginia lands ECU transfer Jayden Gardner

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — From a Pirate to a Wahoo.

Former East Carolina University men’s basketball star Jayden Gardner announced at 6 p.m. on Monday on his Twitter account that he committed to Virginia. The former Pirate has two years of eligibility remaining.

“First and foremost, thank you to all the coaches that reached out to me and recruited me,” he said in a Twitter post. “It is a blessing just to be able to play the game I love and to get a chance to compete and the highest level is a dream come true.

“This has been a hard decision for me, but I just want to thank God and my family for helping me to come to a decision. It has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid to play in the ACC and compete against the best of the best.

“With that being said, I will be committing to the University of Virginia, go Hoos!”

Gardner, a 6-foot-7 forward, averaged 18.3 points and over eight rebounds a game, making 79 starts in 81 games at ECU.

Gardner took to social media last week to announce he has narrowed his choice of where he wants to go to college and play basketball to five schools. On his Twitter account, he listed LSU, Arkansas, Virginia, N.C. State and Miami — two SEC schools and three ACC schools.