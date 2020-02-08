Walker, Williams lead Florida State’s 99-81 rout of Miami

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – M.J. Walker and Patrick Williams each scored 14 points as No. 8 Florida State beat Miami 99-81 for a season sweep.
Devin Vassell had 13 points and Wyatt Wilkes scored 11 for the Seminoles.
They outrebounded Miami 46-24 and made 16 of 17 free-throw attempts.
Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton made an effort to rest two starting guards, Trent Forrest and Vassell, with a top-10 showdown at Duke coming up Monday.
Isaiah Wong had a career-high 23 points on 8 of 12 shooting for Miami. Florida State won 83-79 in overtime at Miami on Jan. 18.
