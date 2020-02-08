Walker, Williams lead Florida State’s 99-81 rout of Miami

Miami (Fl) guard Harlond Beverly (5) takes a shot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – M.J. Walker and Patrick Williams each scored 14 points as No. 8 Florida State beat Miami 99-81 for a season sweep.

Devin Vassell had 13 points and Wyatt Wilkes scored 11 for the Seminoles.

They outrebounded Miami 46-24 and made 16 of 17 free-throw attempts.

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton made an effort to rest two starting guards, Trent Forrest and Vassell, with a top-10 showdown at Duke coming up Monday.

Isaiah Wong had a career-high 23 points on 8 of 12 shooting for Miami. Florida State won 83-79 in overtime at Miami on Jan. 18.

