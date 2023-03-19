GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — This is everything you need to know about the NCAA Tournament games in the Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday.

The doors will open to people with tickets to Session 3 at 10:40 a.m. Session 3 is the only session of games on Sunday.

Who’s Playing?

Game 1: University of Pittsburgh vs. Xavier University

Tip-off: 12:10 p.m.

The 3-seeded Musketeers of Xavier University narrowly escaped a shocking upset at the hands of the Kennesaw State University Owls in the Greensboro Coliseum on Friday ahead of this game.

Xavier finished the regular season as the No. 13 team in the nation and are one of the best teams in the Big East conference.

The 11-seeded Panthers of the University of Pittsburgh have already won two games in the NCAA Tournament, a narrow 60-59 win over the Mississippi State University Bulldogs in the First Four on Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio and a dominant 59-41 win over Iowa State in their first round in Greensboro on Friday.

Game 2: University of Kentucky vs. Kansas State University

Tip-off: 2:40 p.m.

Kentucky has a 21-11 record for the season and went 12-6 in SEC conference games. At their peak, Kentucky was ranked as the No. 4 team in the nation

The 6-seeded Wildcats beat Providence College 61-53 in the first round game in Greensboro on Friday.

Kansas State has a 23-9 record for the season and went 11-7 in Big 12 conference games. At their peak, Kansas State was ranked as the No. 5 team in the nation. They are currently ranked No. 15.

The 3-seeded Wildcats of Kansas State defeated Montana State University 77-65 in their first round game in Greensboro on Friday.

Want to go?

The Greensboro Coliseum offers on-site parking at a fee that varies from $5-$25 depending on the event. There are also many other independent parking operations in the surrounding areas whose prices may vary.

Tickets for each session are sold separately. Prices may vary depending on the ticket distributor.

You can purchase tickets for the Greensboro Coliseum NCAA games on Ticketmaster.

Ticket packages for the NCAA Fan Experience are also available on the On Location website.