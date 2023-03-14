RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Breaking down Duke’s NCAA Tournament opener.

WHEN: 7:10 p.m. EDT, Thursday.

WHERE: Amway Arena, Orlando, Florida.

NETWORK: CBS 17.

REGION: East.

SEED: No. 5.

OPPONENT: No. 12 seed Oral Roberts (30-4).

LINE: Duke by 6.

NOTES: One team’s long winning streak will have to end: Duke has won nine in a row, capped by a victory over Virginia in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game, while Oral Roberts has reeled off 17 consecutive wins, including a Summit League crown, and hasn’t lost since early January. The Golden Eagles have five players, and three starters, back from the team that two years ago upset Ohio State and Florida to become just the second No. 15 seed to reach the Sweet 16. Oral Roberts has the tallest player in college basketball, 7-foot-5 Connor Vanover.