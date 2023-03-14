RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Breaking down North Carolina State’s first NCAA Tournament game since 2018.

WHEN: 4 p.m. EDT, Friday.

WHERE: Ball Arena, Denver.

NETWORK: TNT.

REGION: South.

SEED: No. 11.

OPPONENT: No. 6 seed Creighton.

LINE: Creighton by 5.

HISTORY: Third meeting, with N.C. State winning in 1987 and the Bluejays winning in 2017.

NOTES: The Wolfpack’s tournament opener falls one day shy of exactly 40 years since the first game of N.C. State’s magical run to a national title. Coach Jim Valvano’s team earned a double-overtime 69-67 victory over Pepperdine on March 18, 1983, to start a ride that ended with an unforgettable win over Houston in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in the title game. With both teams averaging more than 76 points, the Wolfpack and Bluejays can certainly score in a hurry. Creighton might have the advantage on defense, though, ranking 15th in the Pomeroy defensive efficiency ratings while N.C. State is 85th.