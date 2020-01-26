Wilkes scores 19 points as No. 5 Florida St. edges Notre Dame 85-84

Notre Dame forward Nate Laszewski (14) goes up for shot against Florida State center Dominik Olejniczak (15) and forward Wyatt Wilkes (31) the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Wyatt Wilkes scored 19 points and No. 5 Florida State held off Notre Dame 85-84 for its 10th straight victory.

Wilkes drilled 5 of 6 from 3-point range and the Seminoles made 12 of 18 from beyond the arc.

Florida State missed its last nine shots from the floor and Notre Dame nearly took advantage.

The Fighting Irish had a few chances in the final moments, including Rex Pflueger’s desperation 3-pointer that fell short at the buzzer.

