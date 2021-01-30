Williamson helps Wake Forest top short-handed Miami 66-54

Wake Forest’s Jalen Johnson sinks a lay up as he drives to the basket between Miami’s Deng Gak (22) and Anthony Walker (1) during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Daivien Williamson scored 16 points, leading four players into double figures, as Wake Forest ended its January slate with a 66-54 defeat of a depleted Miami.

Jalen Johnson added 15 points and Isaiah Mucius 13 with nine rebounds for the Demon Deacons.

Carter Whitt added 11 on 4-for-4 shooting. Ody Oguama pulled down a career-best 12 rebounds, nine off the defensive glass.

Whitt, Williamson and Johnson each made three 3-pointers for Wake Forest, which kicked off Saturday’s game with a season-high nine treys in the first half.

Kameron McGusty and Isaiah Wong led the short-handed Hurricanes with 17 and 14 points, respectively. Anthony Walker scored 12.