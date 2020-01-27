Woldetensae, Virginia edge Wake Forest 65-63 in OT

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Tomas Woldetensae scored a career-high 21 points and Virginia got a final-play defensive stop to beat Wake Forest 65-63 in overtime on Sunday.
Woldetensae scored all his points on seven 3-pointers, including the go-ahead 3 with 3:55 left in overtime.
Wake Forest had a final possession to tie, calling timeout with the ball with 8.2 seconds left. But Olivier Sarr tried a desperation contested drive and failed to even get off a tying shot off before the buzzer to end it.
Andrien White scored 21 points to lead the Demon Deacons.
Wake Forest was playing without their injured top scorer Brandon Childress.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- 50 years later, Chiefs relishing current Super Bowl run
- Get Super Bowl Sunday food inspiration from one of Miami’s hottest restaurants
- 34K chickens die in farm fires in North Carolina, Virginia
- Singer wears ‘Impeached and Re-elected’ dress to the Grammys
- Coronavirus outbreak: Death toll rises in China as US plans evacuations from Wuhan
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now