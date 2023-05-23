CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Chelsea and Wrexham Football Clubs will host an open training session at WakeMed Soccer Park on July 18 ahead of the match at Kenan Stadium on July 19.

Wrexham’s training session is scheduled for 5 p.m. and Chelsea’s will follow at 6:30 p.m.

The “Wrexham Red Dragons” is a team composed of club legends and other personalities. Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney co-own the team.

Chelsea is based in West London and American business owner and investor Todd Boehly is a co-owner.

Wrexham will compete at WakeMed Soccer Park from June 1-4 in The Soccer Tournament, which is a 32-team winner take all competition with a $1 million top prize.

Tickets for the Chelsea and Wrexham match are on sale Tuesday.