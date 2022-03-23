KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WNCN) – Move over Davante Adams, there’s a new highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL on a new team, already.

The Miami Dolphins added to the NFL’s list of stunning trades during the league’s 2022 free agency, acquiring veteran stud receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday.

The trade made Hill the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL just six days after the new Las Vegas Raiders wideout claimed the title.

Miami sent five NFL draft picks in exchange for Hill and signed him to a four-year, $120 million extension, with $72.2 million guaranteed, according to Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Kansas City is receiving a 2022 first and second-round pick, as well as a fourth-rounder in this year’s and next year’s draft and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Adams, who was traded from Green Bay to Las Vegas, signed a $67.5 million fully guaranteed contract across five years.

But the biggest news of all? The Dolphins give up zero players for one of the best receivers, and players, in the NFL.

With big names on Miami’s roster such as cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, defensive ends Emmanuel Ogbah and Christian Wilkins, safety Jevon Holland and tight end Mike Gesicki — when the news broke Wednesday morning that suddenly Hill was on the block, the fear was at least one of those names would have to be in the deal — but they weren’t.

After drafting wide receiver Jaylen Waddle No. 6 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Miami can look to deploy Hill, Waddle and DeVante Parker as its starting receivers in 2022. Nothing short of a lethal corps.

The Dolphins already saw wide receiver Mack Hollins depart in free agency, and with the signing of Hill, may opt to not re-sign free agents Will Fuller, Albert Wilson or Isaiah Ford. Especially after already re-signing Preston Williams and Allen Hurns.

As for the Chiefs, Kansas City brought in former Pittsburgh Steeler JuJu Smith-Schuster on Friday. He joins Mecole Hardman and Josh Gordon — as well as a slew of other receivers looking to make the corps.

The Chiefs will likely use the five draft picks to improve the receiving game, who also has an aging Travis Kelce at tight end.

In six NFL seasons, the Super Bowl champion has 479 catches for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns. The trade clears a little more than $18 million in salary cap space for Kansas City.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.