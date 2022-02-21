CIAA announces all-conference women’s basketball team

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The CIAA women’s basketball tournament kicks off Tuesday in Baltimore, Maryland. On Monday, the league announced the 2021-22 Women’s Basketball All-CIAA team, All-Rookie team, and superlatives.

CIAA Women’s Player of the Year is Lincoln University guard Bryanna Brown. She is the second straight Lincoln University player to earn the honor. Murray led the conference in scoring at 16.9 points per game during the regular season while ranking sixth in the league in field goal percentage at 37 percent and second in the conference from the free throw line at 85.9 percent. The Summerville, South Carolina native also averaged 1.3 steals per game, ranking among the league leaders.

The CIAA Women’s Coach of the Year is Elizabeth City State University’s Head Coach Tynesha Lewis. In her first year with the team, she guided her team to a 11-5 record in conference play, finishing second in the CIAA Northern Division with a 7-3 mark. Lewis and the Lady Vikings tied for a CIAA-best 19 wins overall during the regular season.

Elizabeth City State University junior Sireann Pitts was named CIAA Women’s Defensive Player of the Year. Rookie guard Ciara Harris of Johnson C. Smith University has been selected CIAA Women’s Rookie of the Year.

2021-22 All-CIAA Women’s Basketball Team

Backcourt

Natalia Leaks, Virginia State

Bryanna Brown, Lincoln (PA)

Shaniya Jones, Johnson C. Smith

Aubriana Bonner, Johnson C. Smith

Amaya Tucker, Winston-Salem State

Frontcourt