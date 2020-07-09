CIAA suspends fall sports over COVID-19 concerns

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The CIAA has suspended all fall sports due to safety concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The decision is informed by the reality that several CIAA member schools are located in states experiencing dramatic increases in new COVID-19 cases,” the conference said in a release. “This recent rise in cases has led to a pause in phased reopening plans in many of these states, resulting in uncertainty as to whether students will return to campus this fall at several CIAA member institutions.”

The CIAA has several schools in North Carolina – Elizabeth City State, Fayetteville State, Johnson C. Smith, Livingston College, St. Augustine’s University, Shaw University and Winston-Salem State University.

If fall sports are rescheduled for the spring, a revised set of game and practice schedules will be established.

“The main priority of the Board and conference is the safety and well-being of our students and staff,” states Virginia State University President and CIAA Board Chair Makola Abdullah. “Although this decision is not ideal, it does afford all of us an opportunity to continue working through best practices to ensure our communities as a whole are in the best possible position moving forward.”

Athletic scholarships will be honored for fall sports student-athletes.