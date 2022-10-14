RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The 1996-97 Falcons’ men’s basketball team is best remembered for winning the school’s first CIAA basketball championship, defeating Fayetteville State 70-64 in Winston-Salem, N.C., under the late legendary head coach Novell Lee.

The Falcons were led by several players including Eric Harris, Lafonte Moses, Chris Elliott, and the

late Bernard Heard. All four players were named to the All-Tournament Team and Heard was selected Tournament MVP. The Falcons finished 25-8 record after reaching the NCAA Division I South Atlantic Regional finals.

Assistant coach Chris Kennedy spoke for the team at the induction.