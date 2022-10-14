RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Coach Lawrence Coleman took the men’s golf program at Saint Augustine’s to unparalleled heights, including six HBU national championships (1990-1994), five Division II crowns, and seven CIAA titles.

The Falcons won the HBCU overall title in 1993, which drew widespread attention for what resulted afterwards.

President Bill Clinton invited Coach Coleman and his Falcons to the White House for their accomplishment at the PGA National Minority Collegiate Golf Championship, which Coleman helped start.

The Falcons coach retired in 2009 after 37 years at the helm.

Coleman, who passed away in 2021, is in the National Black Golf and CIAA Hall of Fame.

His granddaughter Dina Hart accepted on his behalf.