RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At Saint Augustine’s, Issac “Ike” Lassiter was a force on both sides of the line in earning All-CIAA honors.

As a professional player, he stayed on the defensive side of the ball, much to the chagrin of offensive linemen. Playing defensive end, Lassiter was one of the main pass rushers on an Oakland Raiders team that reached Super Bowl Il after winning the 1967 American Football League (AFL) championship.

The accolades came his way after a slow start to his pro career. He was drafted in the ninth round by the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams in 1967 and had stints with the Rams and Denver Broncos of the AFL before settling in with the Raiders, where he emerged as an All-AFL player.

His niece Angela Barnes accepted on his behalf