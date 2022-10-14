RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After transferring to Saint Augustine’s from Louisburg College, Razor Shines, the standout slugger, led the Falcons in many offensive categories, including hits, batting average, home runs, RBIs, and doubles. Major League Baseball came calling in 1978, when the Montreal Expos drafted Shines as a college junior.

He established a lengthy career in the sport as a professional player and manager. After four years with the Expos as a catcher and first baseman, Shines joined the Triple A Indianapolis Indians and became a fan favorite. He helped the Indians win four straight league championships in the 1980s.

As a minor league manager, Shines won over 500 games in seven seasons and was chosen Southern League Manager of the Year with the Birmingham Barons in 2005.

Once again, Major League Baseball took notice, this time for his coaching skills. Shines enjoyed stints with the Chicago White Sox and New York Mets as a position coach.