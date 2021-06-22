Clayton HS alum Keni Harrison headed to Olympics after 100-meter hurdles win

EUGENE, Ore. (WNCN) — Hurdler and Clayton High School alumna Keni Harrison will be headed to the Tokyo Olympics after her win in the 100-meter hurdles during the U.S. Olympics Team Trials this past weekend.

Harrison’s time of 12.47 was good enough for first place in the race. She already holds the world record time in the event with a time of 12.20, which she did in the 2016 London Grand Prix.

The Town of Clayton posted on Facebook about Harrison’s accomplishment, sending her well wishes as she prepares to compete in the upcoming Olympics.