Clemson is run-away favorite to win ACC football championship again

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – It should come as no surprise that Clemson was picked to win the ACC football championship in 2019.

A total of 173 media members voted the Tigers to continue their domination of the conference.

Clemson earned 170 of the 173 championship votes. Syracuse received two and Virginia one.

The Tigers were a perfect 15-0 in 2018 – winning their second national title in three years with a 44-16 trouncing of Alabama in the championship game.

Atlantic Division

(First place votes in parenthesis)

Clemson (171) – 1,209 Syracuse (2) – 913 Florida State – 753 NC State – 666 Boston College – 588 Wake Forest – 462 Louisville – 253

Coastal Division

(First place votes in parenthesis)

Virginia (82) – 1,003 Miami (55) – 992 Virginia Tech (20) – 827 Pitt (8) – 691 Duke (6) –566 North Carolina (1) – 463 Georgia Tech (1) – 302

The winners of the Atlantic and Coastal divisions will meet in the 2019 ACC Football Championship Game December 7 at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.

