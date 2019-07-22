Clemson is run-away favorite to win ACC football championship again

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – It should come as no surprise that Clemson was picked to win the ACC football championship in 2019.
A total of 173 media members voted the Tigers to continue their domination of the conference.
Clemson earned 170 of the 173 championship votes. Syracuse received two and Virginia one.
The Tigers were a perfect 15-0 in 2018 – winning their second national title in three years with a 44-16 trouncing of Alabama in the championship game.
Atlantic Division
(First place votes in parenthesis)
- Clemson (171) – 1,209
- Syracuse (2) – 913
- Florida State – 753
- NC State – 666
- Boston College – 588
- Wake Forest – 462
- Louisville – 253
Coastal Division
(First place votes in parenthesis)
- Virginia (82) – 1,003
- Miami (55) – 992
- Virginia Tech (20) – 827
- Pitt (8) – 691
- Duke (6) –566
- North Carolina (1) – 463
- Georgia Tech (1) – 302
The winners of the Atlantic and Coastal divisions will meet in the 2019 ACC Football Championship Game December 7 at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.
