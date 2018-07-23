Clemson picked to win ACC, NC State 3rd

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. N.C. State's Kelvin Harmon hauls in a touchdown pass against Clemson on Nov. 4, 2017. (Jeff Reeves/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Clemson was picked to win the ACC by a very, very wide margin - earning 139 championship votes as compared to No. 2 Miami's 5 votes.

A total of 148 media members voted in the preseason poll which also saw N.C. State earning 2 championship votes.

In the Atlantic Division, Clemson was voted as champ followed by Florida State and then N.C. State.

The media obviously saw Louisville losing Lamar Jackson as a massive blow to the Cardinals as Boston College was voted to finish above Bobby Petino's team.

In the Coastal, Miami was the heavy favorite to win the division followed by Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech.

Duke was voted to finish fourth - yet earned a first place vote.

North Carolina was predicted to finish 6th out of 7 teams but someone gave them a first place vote.

The ACC's season starts with Louisville facing Alabama in the Camping World Kickoff in Orlando on Sept. 1.

Miami and LSU will meet in the AdvoCare Cowboys Classic in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 2.

ACC Championship Votes

1. Clemson – 139

2. Miami – 5

3. NC State – 2

T4. Florida State – 1, Virginia Tech – 1

Atlantic Division

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Clemson (145) – 1,031

2. Florida State (1) – 789

3. NC State (2) – 712

4. Boston College – 545

5. Louisville – 422

6. Wake Forest – 413

7. Syracuse – 232

Coastal Division

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Miami (122) – 998

2. Virginia Tech (16) – 838

3. Georgia Tech (8) – 654

4. Duke (1) – 607

5. Pitt – 420

6. North Carolina (1) – 370

7. Virginia – 257