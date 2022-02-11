Clemson’s Collins gets 1-game suspension for flagrant foul on Duke’s Moore

Clemson guard David Collins brings the ball up court against Duke in an NCAA college basketball game in Clemson, S.C., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Duke won 82-64. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday afternoon a one-game suspension for Clemson’s David Collins as a result of a Flagrant 2 foul on Wendell Moore Jr during the Clemson-Duke game on Thursday Evening.

Collins was ejected from the game and will now miss the Tiger’s game on Saturday against Notre Dame.

Moore stole the ball from Collins in the first half and it looked like he had a clear lane for an uncontested layup.

Collins, however, undercut Moore while he was in the air and the Duke junior took a hard fall against the hardwood.

“That was one of the most dangerous plays that I’ve ever seen,” Mike Krzyzewski said afterward. “I’m not knocking Collins, don’t’ get me wrong, I’ve just never seen a play like that (it was) scary.”

He’s not wrong, it was.

While watching the game and talking to a friend on the phone I audibly gasped as I watched it occur.

Concern quickly flooded my mind for Moore and many others on social media expressed similar reactions following the play.

The Duke forward took to Twitter after the win over Clemson to ease everyone’s worries.

“Thank you everyone for checking on me,” Moore wrote. “I’m good, love you all.”

Duke is scheduled to play at Boston College on Saturday at 5 p.m. The game marks the Blue Devils’ fourth game in eight days.