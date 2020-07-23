Cleveland Indians to meet with Native Americans on potential new name

FILE – In this Friday, July 10, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Indians’ Francisco Lindor runs the bases after hitting a home run during a simulated game at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Cleveland Indians seem to be standing in an uncomfortable on-deck circle. Now that the NFL’s Washington Redskins have retired their contentious nickname and logo after decades of objection and a recent uproar triggered by nationwide social protests, the Indians appear to be the next major sports franchise in line to change their identity.(AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians will consult with Native American leaders as they consider changing the name of their franchise for the first time since 1915.

Owner Paul Dolan gave more details on the steps the team is taking taking toward a potential name change amid a national movement to remove racist symbols and monuments.

Earlier this week, Dolan met with Cleveland’s players and manager Terry Francona to discuss their views on a potential name change as well as other issues such as social justice and race relations.

Dolan said the team will meet with Native American groups in “the coming weeks.”

Recently, the Washington Redskins announced they were dropping “Redskins” and its logo. A new name hasn’t been announced.