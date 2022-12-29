HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina backup QB Bryce Archie has entered the transfer portal, he announced in a tweet on Thursday.

Archie thanked the team for the opportunity.

“I want to also tell my brothers I’m grateful for being [a part] of the family,” he said in a tweet.

“Teal Nation you will always have a place in my heart,” he said.

A few weeks ago, QB Grayson McCall also announced he would be entering the transfer portal.

McCall started in the Birmingham Bowl before leaving the game due to injury.

Coastal Carolina lost to East Carolina 53-29. East Carolina QB Holton Ahlers threw for a Birmingham Bowl-record five touchdown passes and accounted for a game-record six TDs.

Presumably, McCall’s final play in a Coastal Carolina uniform came on a 9-yard touchdown run. He was hit while tumbling into the end zone and never returned to the game. Jarrett Guest replaced him in the first half and played most of the second half. McCall’s run gave Coastal Carolina (9-4) a 14-10 lead. By halftime, though, Chanticleers were in a 24-14 hole.

McCall, who missed three games with an injury late in the season, played well before the injury. He was 11 of 14 for 75 yards and carried the ball four times for 12 yards. His 25-yard pass to Ivy Turon set up a 1-yard scoring run by Reese White.

It was a bumpy finish for the program, which started 9-1 and entered the national rankings at No. 23 in mid November. It’s game at Virginia on Nov. 19 was called off after the killing of three Cavalier football players. It then lost consecutive games to James Madison and Troy to close the season before coach Jamey Chadwell left to become Liberty’s head coach earlier this month.

North Carolina State offensive coordinator Tim Beck was named to take over for Chadwell as head coach.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.