Colin Kaepernick says he’s ready for an NFL return

Colin Kaepernick seems ready for an NFL return, according to a video posted on his Twitter.

On Wednesday, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback posted a video showing him working out with the caption: “5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready.”

5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready. pic.twitter.com/AGczejA1rM — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 7, 2019

Kaepernick, who enjoyed success in the NFL including a trip to the Super Bowl, has been out of the league since 2016 when he knelt during the national anthem, drawing widespread ire.

A subsequent grievance was filed against the NFL, accusing league owners of keeping him out of the league. Earlier this year, a settlement was reached between Kaepernick and the NFL.

There are current players who still support Kaepernick’s call to action against police brutality and social injustice, including former teammate and current Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid. Reid announced that he would continue to kneel during the anthem, inspiring a reaction from Kaepernick on Instagram.

“Unwavering. Unrelenting. Unflinching. Unapologetic. Love you, Brother,” he wrote in a post.

Reid has since resigned with the Panthers on a three-year, $22 million deal.

Kaepernick’s dual-threat ability remains desirable in the NFL, and not every team has a quality starter to begin with, especially not with Kaepernick’s proven track record. His best season came in 2013 when he threw for 3,197 yards, 21 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while rushing for 524 and four touchdowns. A year prior, he helped the 49ers to the Super Bowl before losing to the Baltimore Ravens.

What has been unlikely remains that way, as there hasn’t been much traction in getting Kaepernick signed. Many fans of the quarterback remain hopeful that he’ll get another chance.

