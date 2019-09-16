Colin Kaepernick’s Nike ad wins Emmy for outstanding commercial

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Nike’s controversial ad featuring athlete-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick won an Emmy for outstanding commercial at this year’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

The commercial, titled “Dream Crazy,” was released on Sept. 2018 just days before the start of the NFL season.

Kaepernick was one of the faces of Nike’s 30th-anniversary commemoration of its “Just Do It” campaign.

The commercial also featured other sports legends including Serena Williams and LeBron James.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now