CLEARWATER, Fl. (WNCN) – Following a 14-game win streak to end the regular season, the East Carolina Pirates’ baseball team locked up the American Athletic Conference title and hold the No. 1 conference tournament seed heading into Clearwater on Tuesday.

East Carolina (38-18, 20-4 American) won 20 AAC games and the regular-season title for the third full season in a row (2019, 2021, 2022), despite a poor start to begin this year’s campaign.

The Pirates dropped each of their three games in their home opening-series against Bryant University, as well as five of their first six.

ECU went on a bit of a winning streak before going just above .500 in March and April before hitting 14 straight wins to close the season and grab the crown.

The AAC tournament is again double-elimination, bracket-style with the first five days available on ESPN+ and the championship broadcast on ESPNEWS.

The Pirates will face No. 8 University of South Florida (28-27, 8-16), the lowest seed in the tournament, first that will begin 47 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1 between No. 5 Tulane University and No. 4 University of Cincinnati.

Should ECU lose, it would be first up to play again on Wednesday at 3 p.m., but if the team wins, it wouldn’t play again until 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Additionally, host University of Cental Florida is seeded No. 2, the University of Houston lands seeded No. 3, Wichita State University takes the No. 6 seed and Memphis University slides in at No. 7.

Regardless of who makes the championship, the opening pitch will take place at noon on Sunday, May 29.

The American Athletic Conference contributed to this article.