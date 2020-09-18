2020 Maui Invitational to be held in Asheville; UNC, Davidson part of field

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The 2020 Maui Invitational is the latest sporting event to be changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tournament will now be played Nov. 30-Dec. 2 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, according to CBS Sports reporter Jon Rothstein.
The invitational was original scheduled for Nov. 23-25 at the Lahaina Civic Center on the island of Maui.
Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas, and UNLV make up the field for this year’s tournament.
North Carolina and Indiana are tied for teams with the most Maui Invitational appearances with seven.
The Tar Heels won the tournament in 2016 on the path the the 2017 NCAA Tournament title.
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams was born in Marion – about 30 miles east of Asheville.
Williams would move to Asheville where he played basketball at T. C. Roberson High School.
Davidson has appeared in the Maui Invitational only one other time – the inaugural 1984 tournament.
Harrah’s Cherokee Center was recently known as the U.S. Cellular Center.
