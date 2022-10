DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Atlantic Coast Conference baseball championship is coming back to Durham.

The league said Wednesday that it would be played at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in 2023 after spending the past two years in Charlotte.

It was held in Durham seven times between 2009 and 2019 and 12 times overall.

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips says there is “terrific excitement” surrounding the return to Durham.

The 12-team tournament is scheduled for May 23-28.