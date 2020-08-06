ACC releases 11-game 2020 football schedule

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Atlantic Coast Conference released their full 2020 football schedule on Thursday.

A release from the conference says, “If public health guidance allows, the schedule will begin Thursday, Sept. 10. All 15 conference schools will play an 11-game schedule, with 10 games against ACC opponents and one versus a non-conference program.”

The 11-game schedule is set to be played over a 13-week span and each team will play five games at home and five on the road as part of conference play.

The 2020 ACC Football Championship Game doesn’t have a set date at this point – it will either be held on Dec. 12 or 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, the release says.

Fifteen teams will play as part of one conference and Notre Dame will be included. The Fighting Irish will also be eligible for the ACC Championship Game.

According to the conference, all non-conference game opponents will be selected by the respective school and will be required to take place in the home state of the ACC school. All non-conference teams must also meet the medical protocol requirements as set forth by the ACC.

As for our local teams’ schedules, North Carolina State University will open the season at Virginia Tech, North Carolina will play at home against Syracuse, and Duke starts on the road at Notre Dame. All games will be played on Sept. 12.

Click here for the full team-by-team ACC football schedule. Game times will be released at a later date.

