GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Atlantic Coast Conference is partnering with a data analytics firm and will study this week’s men’s basketball tournament to look for ways to maximize ticket revenue, it said.

The league announced its partnership with Elevate Sports Ventures on Monday, the day before the five-day tournament begins in Greensboro.

The ACC said it is teaming up with the firm’s ticket-distribution company — Dynamic Pricing Partners, that is becoming the league’s preferred secondary ticket market reseller — to streamline ticket pricing, scaling, sales and distribution.

The league also said Elevate will study both the men’s tournament as well as the women’s event that wrapped up Sunday with a goal of optimizing fan experience, creating new high-end ticket and experience packages while also maximizing ticket revenue streams.

Elevate previously performed a similar study during the ACC’s football championship game in 2022. CBS 17 does not have those results.