After all sports stopped a year ago, Fayetteville State University softball restarts

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The crack of the bat and the pop of the glove are the sure-fire sounds that signal winter is over and spring has returned.

“It means a lot to get out here and compete again,” said Fayetteville State University head softball coach Anthony Pearson.

“I’m excited for the coaches for the staff and for our student-athletes,” said Fayetteville State Director of Athletics Anthony Bennett

Sunday afternoon at Fayetteville State those sounds, along with the national anthem and a pregame visit from the chancellor, didn’t just signal the start of a ballgame: It signaled the start of the first athletics event of any kind at the school since COVID-19 shut down all sports on March 11 of last year.

“It’s just a relief, we are ready now,” said junior shortstop Tanika Powell. “We are anxious to play.”

“Last year I transferred from California and only got a couple of weeks in,” said senior Rylie Williams, who plays first base. “Then, just like that, it got taken away from us.”

“This is redemption — it really showed them that anything can be taken away at a moment’s notice,” said Pearson. “They are playing with a lot of urgency and just staying in the moment.”

Happy to be back is an understatement for these Broncos. Feeling the cold sting of a season lost at a moment’s notice makes them appreciate every second they can play the game they love.

“A lot of people don’t understand but ground balls to us is just amazing, knowing we were not going to have a season at all,” said Powell. “More appreciative is the best words to use for it.”

“It definitely puts things in perspective,” said Williams. “Hopefully gives us that bill of confidence that we are the only ones that get to show out.”

But, it’s not quite like it used to be. There are masks all around and the players are tested at least three times per week.

The CIAA isn’t holding a championship and left the decision to play up to schools. Those participating institutions banded together and scheduled a 20-game season. Perfect, no. But it’s close enough to get on the diamond, even if it’s a little rough.

“Usually we will say we have (the) whole season, said Powell. “But with COVID going on we can’t say ‘hey we have a whole season.’ We just have to take it game by game.”