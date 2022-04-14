WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Spring football drills have come to an end at Barton College and on Wednesday night the Bulldogs put their training to the test.

The Blue team held on for a 14-13 win at the spring game when the White’s two-point attempt with just more than one minute to play was swatted away.

“You know, I love that about our football team,” Barton College head coach Chip Hester said. “Our defense flies around and they hit and they’re trying to cause turnovers. We were actually number one in turnover margin in Division II and I thought guys were flying around and making it really tough to move the football (yesterday).”

When the Bulldogs were able to move the football, Kameron Johnson was usually a big reason why. The former Northern Nash high school star caught a 50-yard touchdown pass from starting quarterback Jaquan Lynch in Wednesday’s spring game.

Although, Barton’s bread and butter revolves around running the football.

However, the Bulldogs are taking positive steps in the passing game, Johnson said.

“The passing game has really taken a tremendous step forward,” Johnson said. “Everybody touched the ball it’s not just a one-sided team anymore, we are a balanced team. We have weapons, as you can see.”

The Bulldogs’ biggest weapon, running back Jordan Terrell, did not play in the contest. After toting the ball 329 times for 1,843 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, Hester felt it was best to keep his star player on the sidelines, as well as give other guys opportunities at the ball.

“We had some guys step up and make plays,” Hester said. “You know we limited some guys…and the quarterback run is a big part of our offense. So, we did some good things but a lot to work on still.”

By all accounts, the Barton College football program is ahead of schedule.

The Bulldogs went 6-5 a year ago in their first normal season of football in more than 70 years, following the disbanding in 1950 and the lost season due to COVID-19.

Barton College, though, is not about to rest on last season’s success.

“You know our guys need to have a sense of urgency now about continuing to get ready for the next season,” Hester said. “That’s what it’s all about.”