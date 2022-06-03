GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Senior outfielder Bryson Worrell homered twice in the third inning Friday to help East Carolina University pick up a convincing 17-1 regional opener win against Copping State University.

The Pirates (43-18) scored eight runs in the bottom of the third inning, thanks to Worrell’s leadoff homer and home run to end the frame. His first was a solo home run to the left and his second was a three-run jack to right field.

ECU kicked off its scoring with three runs in the first, off a two-run single and sacrifice fly. Then added another in the second inning on another sacrifice fly.

Sandwiched inbetween the home runs, the Pirates scored four other runs.

Coppin State (24-29) scored its first run in the top of the third to make it a 4-1 game, but could not plate a run for the remainder of the evening.

Sophomore Joey Rezek added a homer in the bottom of the fourth before the Pirates added two runs in each of the seventh and eighth innings.

ECU also scored more runs than it had hits (14) and added 11 walks off of Coppin State’s pitchers.

Eagle sophomore starting pitcher Jordan Hamberg took the loss after giving up 11 earned runs on four hits and 7 walks in 2.1 innings.

Meanwhile, sophomore relief pitcher Danny Beal got the win for the Pirates after tossing four innings and allowing only one hit and picking up six strikeouts.

This marked ECU’s nation-leading 19th win in a row. It’ll face the winner of Coastal Carolina and Virginia on Saturday.

ECU Sports Information contributed to this post.