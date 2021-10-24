Campbell football making quick progress in first few years of Big South play

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) — Campbell football knew there would be growing pains when the school moved from the Pioneer Football League to the more competitive Big South in 2018.

And despite a 30-7 home loss Saturday to Big South leading Kennesaw State, Campbell head coach Mike Minter likes where his program is heading.

“I think we are, I think we’re moving in that direction,” said Minter.

“You’ve separated yourself from the North Alabama’s and the Gardner Webb’s so now you’re in conversations with the top two teams in our conference,” Minter said.

That would be Monmouth and Kennesaw State. Minter feels with a little luck and some help from his kicking game, the Camels would be right there with the league leaders.

“It’s not like they blew us out like they did in ’18 and ’19,” Minter explained of his team’s losses this year to those two teams. “These were games right down to the fourth quarter.”

In back-to-back games against Monmouth and Kennesaw State, the Camels have missed six straight field goals, one of which was blocked and returned for a touchdown.

That’s a lot of points off the board which can deflate a team.

But not Campbell. The Camels are upbeat and positive as they navigate through their new conference.

“Everything comes with time,” reasoned Campbell senior defensive back Darion Slade. “We’ve been in the conference for what, three years and just started getting scholarships.”

Slade added, “We just take it day by day. Get better each day and try to find those keys to success.”

One of those keys is to start making field goals.

“If my guy had made those six field goals we (would be) in first place right now,” said Minter. “That’s how close we are. It’s a field goal away.”