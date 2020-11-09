Campbell men’s basketball eager to start season after improvements last year

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been roughly seven months since the Campbell Camels men’s basketball team has been on the court together and one thing is certain.

“It’s definitely nice to get back at it,” said Campbell senior guard Jordan Whitfield. “We didn’t have a good season last year so then we went straight into COVID and quarantine — it was kind of on my mind all COVID.”

The Campbell players had it just like the rest of the sports world as COVID-19 forced the players to workout on their own during the summer. When the team was finally able to return to campus numerous protocols were put in place, but everyone knows there is no perfect plan to guarantee they will play.

“They are just chomping at the bit to compete and you know we’re just trying to stay safe we’re just trying to get through it and make sure that we are whole when we need to be,” said coach Kevin McGeehan. “It’s totally unpredictable. You can do everything right and still, you know either opponent gets knocked out or you know just things happen you just can’t control it.”

Last season the Camels finished below a game below .500. It was their first losing season since the 2015-16 campaign and left fans with a sour taste in their mouth.

It’s a testament to the program McGeehan has built and the level of success that’s expected now at Buies Creek.

“We can’t dwell on the past but, yeah, it was definitely a learning experience and I’m trying to do everything I can to help lead this team this year,” said Whitfield. “I want to learn from the mistakes we made last year on and off the court and continue to try and get these guys to improve to make this year better and special.”

Finishing the regular season at .500 doesn’t sound like much to some. It takes on a new meaning when you consider the coaching staff made wholesale changes during the season. There was no drop off when the switches. Instead the Camels steadily improved.

“We went from a full-court pressing team basically every possession to more of a half-court team and I saw growth,” said McGeehan. “There was a lot to be proud of and build on because there was a willingness to remake and rebuild. From coaches all the way to the players in the middle of the season and that’s not easy to do to make a major shift like that.”

A 15-16 record hits a little differently when that’s factored in. With the squad picking up where they left off, the Camels returning players such as Jordan Whitfield are looking forward to the upcoming season.

“I want to be able to be the coach on the floor,” said Whitfield. “I want to be able to put guys in the situations and know what plays to run and when to run them for guys to get them shots.”

“I think we can put ourselves in a position to be very good,” said McGeehan. “The fact that nobody is thinking about us right now is wonderful because I know what we are.”

Campbell will open there conference schedule on the road at Winthrop Dec. 30.

Fans won’t be allowed in the stands but the Camels should have an entertaining team that will keep them cheering and on the edge their seats, wherever they’re watching, all year long.