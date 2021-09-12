Campbell rolls the dice late resulting in one-point loss to Elon

Campbell University head coach Mike Minter is animated with referees during his team’s games on Saturday. (Todd Gibson)

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) – Campbell University head football coach Mike Minter knew exactly what was about to transpire as his offense got the ball one last time on Saturday night against Elon University.

“I already told them, I said ‘we’re going to go score a touchdown guys,'” Minter said with his team trailing 24-17 with just over two minutes to go in regulation.

“We’re (also) going for two, everybody be ready for it,” Minter said. “So it wasn’t something we did not know we were going to do once we scored that touchdown.”

Unfortunately for the Camels, quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams was stuffed on the ensuing two-point conversion.

“We were hurt on defense,” Minter said about his decision to go for two instead of kicking the extra point and going to overtime. “First of all, our starting two safeties were out. And then, the two guys that were starting tonight, they went out.”

Still, even with a depleted defense, the Camels were able to grab a 17-7 lead after the Phoenix jumped out to a 7-0 first quarter advantage. Elon then scored 17 straight points setting up the Camels’ late comeback.

Williams threw a 48-yard TD pass to wide receiver Caleb Snead, who caught two scores on the night.

So, with 1:11 to go, the Camels came up just short in their first home contest in 665 days.

“Man, it was great to be honest,” Snead said. “Seeing the students, classmates out there, families, moms and dads, it was great because I hadn’t seen that since playing Kennesaw St. in 2019.”

Snead and his teammates will get another chance to play before the Buies Creek faithful on Saturday when high-scoring Presbyterian University comes to town for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Barker-Lane Stadium.