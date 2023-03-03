CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Saturday’s edition of the legendary Duke-University of North Carolina basketball rivalry is already drawing crowds to Chapel Hill.

The teams meet for the second time this season in a regular season finale.

“The environment is literally like nothing I can ever describe,” UNC sophomore Paul Jackson said. “It’s indescribable.”

Jackson is from Seattle. He said there’s nothing back home that compares to the rivalry with the Blue Devils.

“It’s truly like another level of hatred and excitement for this Duke game,” Jackson said.

Even ESPN’s College GameDay crew is in town getting ready for the action.

“It has been the talk of the town for weeks,” Jackson said. “All of the restaurants on Franklin [Street] are like fully booked up. If they’re not taking reservations, you have to literally camp out outside.”

One of those restaurants is Base Camp on Franklin Street. Owner Ramesh Dahael said his eatery is already booked for the game.

“Overexcited people are standing outside [supporting] their favorite team,” Dahael said. “Support[ing], yelling, screaming, drinking and eating food…watching TV. That’s super exciting here.”

Dahael recalls having to turn customers away with the building at full capacity in previous years.

“I think the environment is gonna be so crazy over here [with] overflowing restaurants,” he said.

No matter who wins, fans don’t expect the experience to disappoint.

“Last year, it was insane,” Jackson said. “When we won, there were fires in the streets. It was a madhouse. You can’t compare it to anything.”